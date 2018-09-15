Golf club beat favourites to first Tolly Cup crown since 2002

Haverhill Golf Club win the Tolly Cobbold Cup. In Photo from left to right –Back row – Eamonn Bareham (Captain), Scott Turner, Martin Mansfield, Peter McLennan, Kim Ward, Paul Abbott.Front Row – Ciaran Brennan, Andy Gage, Dan Wilkins, Kieron Ewens, Lee Russell. Picture: Haverhill Golf Club (4096059)

Haverhill Golf Club have claimed their first Tolly Cobbold Cup success in 16 years, as they overcame the title favourites by 11 holes on Sunday.

The team beat Ipswich to the crown at Ufford Park Golf Club in the men’s county cup to take the title for the first time since 2002.

The morning round saw Haverhill establish a 9-hole lead with wins from Daniel Wilkins and Lee Russell (5-up), Scott Turner and Ciaran Brennan (4-up) and Peter McLennan and Martin Mansfield (3 up).

The Ipswich pairing of Nigel Hubert and Simon Wiggins recorded the favourite’s only win of the morning (3-up) against Paul Abbott and Andrew Gage as Haverhill laid down the gauntlet.

Ipswich brought in their reserve Steve Byford – to replace Steve Giles – in the afternoon and changed their order in response to the morning deficit.

And it appeared, for a while, that this may pay off as they began to make inroads into Haverhill’s leading score.

However, Haverhill, who themselves played their reserve Kim Ward in place of Andrew Gage, finished strongly as they ultimately ran out winners by 11 holes.

Club captain Tom Harrison said: “In a titanic battle at a blustery Ufford Park, our men eventually ran out comfortable winners.

“The competition is foursomes off handicaps between 10 and 18 over 36 holes, never an easy format.

“To reach the final against some tough opposition along the way was an achievement in itself: to win so decisively was just brilliant.

“Our thanks and congratulations go to the team. The whole club is extremely proud of you all.

“Thanks also to those who played in the earlier rounds and to the various caddies and members who turned out to support them.”

Club manager Steve Ward added: “We are extremely proud of – and send massive congratulations to – the team for bringing home the Cup for the first time since 2002.”

They reached the final with double figure wins in all rounds.