Great contests dominate summer’s Haverhill Tennis Club’s Junior Open

TOUGH COMPETITION: Many of the age group events saw players overcoming round robin defeats to claim victory in knockout stages

Haverhill Tennis Club has held its annual junior tournament, despite the mercury topping 30 degrees on some days.

Haverhill’s Alfie Paffett proved most able to withstand the scorching conditions in the under-10 Green Mini Mixed competition as he claimed the trophy in the Fast Four format event on day two.

Despite losing to his final opponent, Ipswich Sport Club’s Samantha Blaydon, 4-3 in the round robin group stage, the home player was able to step up his game in the final and defeat Blaydon 4-2.

Haverhill’s Olivia Booth, meanwhile, finished third after defeating Samantha’s twin brother Alex in the third-fourth play-off.

It followed a successful opening day of events, which saw the U16 Boys battle it out in similarly hot conditions.

The U14 Boys were given more favourable conditions on the third day of competition, Wednesday, as temperatures cooled and a breeze came into play.

The club’s Tom Palmer took third spot in the age group competition, with Spanish player Kaoma Gamez-Gandy illustrating his skills and was a class apart from the other entrants.

The young player conceded only one game in the entire competition as he comfortably took the U14 title over second seed Scott Grimwood in the final.

Newmarket’s Nathan O’Gorman and Alfie Burrows also took part.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s U12 Boys event was played in the rain – with the weather having turned significantly from day one to day four.

Despite the poor conditions for tennis, club coach Rob Jeffs said it was ‘played in a great spirit, with only a quick break to clear the excess water off the courts’.

Grimwood and O’Gorman returned for the event and were drawn against each other again, but this time it was O’Gorman who got the better of Grimwood over three sets to progress.

The youngster went on to win the overall event with Freddie Paffett, Haverhill’s number one seed, unlucky to fall early against Max Phillips, who went on to take the runner-up spot.

Paffett lost the first set 5-4 in the tie-break, won the second set 4-2 before missing out on a very tight tie-break 10-7 in the final set.

Green 1* player Alexander Fulionesco played a good first round match against William Wright, winning 4-0, 4-3, before losing 4-0, 4-0 to O’Gorman, who played some of his best tennis.

In the top half of the draw, Phillips beat Louis Cave (3rd place) in the semi-final.

Jeffs said it was a great tennis final in worsening conditions with O’Gorman wining the second set tie break 5-1 to claim victory.

He said it was a great week of competition to showcase the sport and the club’s activities in the town.