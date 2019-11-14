Haverhill Borough are in ‘great spirits’ following their first league victory in two-and-a-half months, boss Guy Habbin has said.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side put seven goals past King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday, while conceding once, to record their first win since August 27.

It built on the 0-0 draw of the previous weekend to see Borough take four points from the last six.

Strikers Tom Thulborn and Harry Farrow both netted braces, with a goal each for Matthew Harris, Victor Garcia and Ryan Swallow.

Manager Habbin said: “It was a long time coming, but things finally went our way.

“They had a man sent off and, although we were already 3-0 up by then, it helped a lot. It meant any fears of a fightback ended at that point, so we could really push on.

“I think we needed a bit of luck, for things to just fall our way, but we also helped to create that luck with some great training sessions in the week leading up to it.

“We were in great spirits off the back of last week’s draw, and there was a real energy to training – I’m pleased we then took that into the game and got a really worthwhile reward for their efforts.

“Farrow and Thulborn both scored two, which was great to see; it’s encouraging when both your strikers score.”

But Habbin knows Borough’s work is far from done, despite having climbed from a bottom-two spot to 16th in the league standings, with the side away to second-placed Downham Town this Saturday (3pm).

“Downham Town next and then Mulbarton (Wanderers) the week after so that made the weekend’s game even more important to get the points on the board,” he said.

“These next two games will not define our season but I think with the way played on Saturday, we will go to Downham with a spring in our step.

“Although we’ve got some tough games ahead of us, we have conceded only once in our last two games while scoring seven so we will have that confidence.

“But we will need to do that again and play to the levels of the last two games.”

He added that the side would be boosted by the arrival of Rhys Shulver from Haverhill Rovers, with the right-back likely to play at Downham.

Habbin added: “Rhys started at Step 5 and was with us at the end of last season before being lured away. He fits what I look for in a player with his work-rate and attitude.

“He knows the club as well and is a local lad; it’s important to us to have local lads playing in the side.”

Habbin was also on the cusp of signing a central midfielder at the time the Echo went to press.

He said: “There’s been a lot of movement with players across the clubs this season, so we have been looking, but I feel we’ve now got the right combination of youth and experience.”