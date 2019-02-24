Haverhill Running Club are once more firm fixtures on the county’s running circuit, with another good showing in the Suffolk Winter League.

Haverhill runner Andrew Bell high-fives his son Max (main picture) on a sunny day that saw plenty of runners compete Pictures: Mecha Morton

The club have been on a steady climb back to the former glory of many years ago, having seen membership bottom out.

And this weekend marks the start of the 2019 Sportlink running and fitness Grand Prix, with the Tarpley 10/20 mile from Beyton.

Haverhill came second in last year’s event, which sees 10 races run between February and October each year, with about 20 local clubs taking part. The top five men and top five women from each club scored, with the best eight scores from the 10 races to count.

The pro-active committee have worked hard to boost numbers and results, and they have enjoyed the various Suffolk and Cambridge competitions for teams – their location makes them eligible for both county’s events.

Haverhill sent a contingent of 22 to the latest round of the Suffolk Winter League, hosted by the St Edmunds Pacers at Nowton Park on Sunday.

Chair Karen Martin said that 16 adults took part alongside six of their juniors, with the youth set-up the newest addition to the club’s structure

She said: “It was another great turnout and it’s great to see people taking up enthusiasm for cross country again as we have struggled with numbers over the past few years.

“I think it’s because people always think of their cross country school days and it puts them off.

“It’s brilliant training for the upcoming Kevin Henry series (a county competition for local Cambridge running clubs) though and great for strength and speed.

“We have a final fixture (of the Suffolk Winter League) at Fritton Lake on March 19 and then we will be hosting the final event on March 24. It’s an exciting year as we have a new course, starting and finishing at Castle Manor School, it’s excellent that so many local facilities are happy to support us.”

She added that Andrew Bell (main picture) finished first for the club as he gained a 17th place finish, although his time has not yet been confirmed.

Michelle Seymour was the first female across the finishing line for the club while Ben (11th) and Juliet Bigley (45th) finished as first male and female for the juniors.