Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin remains upbeat despite a 4-0 loss away to Sheringham in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North on Saturday, writes James Walker.

Habbin said his team battled well considering they played with 10 men for the last 60 minutes.

Following two yellows for centre-back Alex Martin, Borough were left with an uphill battle.

Haverhill Borough v Fakenham - Martin Hammond and Guy Habbin.Pic - Richard Marsham. (17919167)

“To go down to 10 players that early on, I thought we dug in and played really well, but the sending-off changed the game, especially with the position being centre-half,” Habbin said.

“We started well, Ryan Swallow and Tom Thulborn both missed chances at 0-0, then Sheringham went up the other end and scored with their first attack.”

The game was effectively over five minutes into the second half as Sheringham scored a replica of the first goal after breaking away down the right.

Habbin said: “Their second killed the game, but even 2-0 down we dug in and battled in horrible conditions.

“It’s a long journey, Sheringham is always a tough place to go, especially in awful weather.

“We had Arron Carter and Michael King, who has been one of our most influential players this season unavailable. With a full team I’m certain we can give anyone in this league a game, but obviously we need everyone there.”

Despite Saturday’s loss, Habbin is happy with his side’s upturn in form recently.

He said: “Over the last five weeks we have been much improved.

“We gave a good account of ourselves against good teams like Downham Town and Mulbarton Wanderers and we’ve beaten the likes of Wisbech St Mary and Needham Market (Reserves).”

With no game on Saturday, Habbin’s side can rest and recuperate over the festive period before preparing for a tough game at home to fifth-placed Lakenheath on Friday, December 27 (7.45pm).

If results go against them this weekend, Borough could drop two places to 17th.

