Craig Pruden is relishing the challenge Haverhill Borough have been facing this season, and is on a goalscoring streak with goals in his last four outings.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side are currently under the direction of caretaker manager Lee Martin, following the sudden departure of Scott Hiskey at the end of October.

And, in his first game in charge, The New Croft side recorded their first league win since September with a 2-1 victory away at Felixstowe & Walton Reserves on Saturday.

Pruden was crucial to the result as he netted the winning goal in the 68th minute after the home side had cancelled out Riger Kabashi’s first-half strike.

Craig Pruden scored Haverhill Borough's third goal in their 4-3 win over Wenhaston United. Pictured behind him is Jarid Robson, who grabbed two of Borough's other goals. Pictre: Gary Brown.. (5243045)

It is the fourth consecutive game that the 30-year-old striker has found the net in, as he enjoys the camaraderie of a club pulling together to get through some difficult times.

“I’ve never known a dressing room like it,” he said.

“A lot of players have said that Borough is a great club to play football at and I agree, there’s a great atmosphere.

“It’s my fourth season with the club and I’m enjoying myself as much as ever, but it’s definitely the right time for me to put a scoring run together.

“We dug deep to get a result on Saturday.

“It was a difficult one for us, we had a thin squad and obviously went into it after losing the manager but we really pulled together.

“It was a good time to be facing the bottom of the league side, even though they battled hard and didn’t make it easy.

“Scott laid down a great foundation in the time he was here and we saw signs of benefitting from that at the weekend, it takes time for a new team to gel but I think that’s happening for us now.

“The midfield, in particular, are coming into their own and that’s helping me in front of goal as I’m getting more supply and better through balls.

“It’s personally great to be on a scoring run, it’s a great feeling, but even better to know I’m helping get results.”

He said he is looking forward to Saturday’s visit from Capel Plough in the Suffolk Senior Cup (3pm), a team that play in the league below, before travelling to high-flying new First Division South team Hashtag United in the First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“We’ve reached the semi-finals twice in recent years in the Senior Cup and ended up losing to lower-league sides,” he said. “So league position doesn’t really mean much.

“We’ve got two tough games coming up so a win on Saturday was important for our confidence. It would be great if I can keep scoring and helping the team as well.”

l Meanwhile, chairman Gary Boulton said the search for a new manager is continuing in earnest with interviews ongoing to find the ‘right’ replacement for Hiskey as soon as possible.

He confirmed that Martin would remain at the helm for Saturday’s home game, as he praised the work done to grind out a win in their last match.

“Lee is dealing with a very difficult set of circumstances admirably,” he said.