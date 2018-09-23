Hat-trick heroes at Haverhill as Beaumont team return cup

Beaumont Trophy 2018 winners - Haverhill GC (4335694)

Haverhill Golf Club have secured a hat-trick of county titles this year, most recently adding the Beaumont Cup to their trophy cabinet.

It has been a summer to remember for the club in Suffolk Golf Union competitions, with their junior squad first returning victorious from the Suffolk Junior Club Championship in June before a club contingent added the Tolly Cobold Cup to their silverware stash at the start of the month.

Non-playing captain Peter Bowers said it was ‘quite fitting’ to then win the Beaumont Trophy – which has a similar handicap limitations to the Tolly Cup – as they beat reigning champions Bury St Edmunds in the final.

He said: “It’s the first time that Haverhill have won this trophy, and it complements the successful Tolly team who won the Cup three weeks ago.

“It means a lot to win the Beaumont Trophy for the first time, it’s quite fitting that we won both cups as it shows we are very strong as a club at this level.”

Handicaps for the Beaumont Trophy must be between 13 and 20 while the Tolly Cup is between 10 and 18, although the former is specifically for players aged-55 or over.

The final of the Beaumont Trophy, a four-ball-better-ball handicap competition, was played in windy conditions at Stowmarket Golf Club on Wednesday, September 19.

Haverhill were the eight-man team to better master the difficult conditions as they eventually ran out winners by nine holes.

The score was in large part due to the six-hole win of Andrew Cornish and Tom Harrison, while John Levey and Malcolm Robinson finished four holes up.

Simon Loughe and Stewart Chapman recorded Bury’s only win of the day as Haverhill comprehensively claimed victory.

Bowers said: “All in all, it’s been a very successful year for the club and this was a great achievement.

“It was a trying course at Stowmarket, and we were also playing last year’s winners so it was quite a tight match over the first nine holes.

“But our perseverance paid off and the club now holds both the Tolly and Beaumont cups.

“It’s brilliant, to win the Tolly Cup for the second time and the Beaumont for the first – winning is about it coming together on the day in these team competitions, and we were the better team on the day.”

Bowers, who was ineligible to play due to his handicap of 12, said he took on the mantle of captain for the day on behalf of Bob Hammett, who was unfortunately on holiday for the final.

“It’s a shame he missed it,” Bowers added. “But I was happy to fill in.”

The club want to thank sponsors Acrow Galvanising Ltd and Peasgood and Skeates.

Results: Eric Kiddle and Nick Bailey beat Colin Gray and Steve Beatan 1-up; Andrew Cornish and Tom Harrison beat John Mecham and Alex Clarke 6-up; Steve Nichols and Dennis White lost to Stewart Chapman and Simon Loughe 2-down; Malcolm Robinson and John Levey beat Steve Finch and Garry Clarke 4-up.