Disappointment has made way for determination at Haverhill Cricket Club following confirmation they will have no league cricket to play in 2020.

As it stands, the England and Wales Cricket Board remain determined to work alongside the government and all of the Covid-19 safety measures to ensure clubs are able to get some competitive play this summer.

However, the Two Counties Championship’s management sub-committee – of which Haverhill are members of Division One – recently opted to abandon this season and encouraged the organisation of friendly fixtures when the green light for matches is given.

Haverhill, Suffolk. Haverhill Cricket Club Ground. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The committee cited certain clubs sharing their facilities with other sports and a difficulty transporting players long distances as their leading reasons behind the decision to cancel the campaign.

From a Haverhill perspective, captain Liam Botten believes the timing to give up on the season should have been left until other leagues in the area had reached similar conclusions.

Nevertheless, the Manor Road-based outfit is now plotting ways in which they can keep their players – particularly the junior section – interested in the sport over the coming months.

“We are disappointed. From my point of view, I hoped it would be left until the East Anglian Premier League had made a decision. The Two Counties is a feeder league to it after all,” he said.

“We also have the Cambridgeshire League close by so it would have been good to have it all lined up.

“But I see the reasoning and we have to respect the decision. Now we need to find ways to make it work for us.

“We are very mindful that our players will not have competitive cricket for a little while now, so we need to keep them engaged.

“There is a slight worry we might lose players if the EAPL or Cambs League goes ahead, but I think we will be OK in that respect.

“And our Friday night sessions for juniors are a real feature of the club. We can sometimes get 40 or 50 down there, so hopefully we can get those back on as soon as possible.

“None of this ideal for anyone, but we have to make the best of it as a club.”

Botten also revealed Suffolk Cricket have informed clubs they intend to extend the Suffolk Cup this year to help provide teams with some more matches.

Read more Cricket