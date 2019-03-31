More than 200 runners from across the county took part in the final round of the Suffolk Winter League, which was hosted by Haverhill Running Club at Castle Manor Academy on Sunday.

Action from Sunday's race at Castle Manor Academy

A change of venue saw the Eastern Avenue-based facility stage the annual cross country event for the first time, and attracted 235 runners from 17 different clubs across Suffolk.

The first finisher belonged to Bungay Black Dog Running Club, while the first male home from the host club was Peter Miller, who finished in an impressive fourth position.

Karen Martin was the first HRC lady to finish, in 68th position, with a total of 26 runners from Haverhill in action in their home race.

The club’s newly established junior section was also out in great numbers, with Hayley Wilson the event director and Andrew Bell the chief marshal.

It was a fantastic event to bring to a close the 2018/19 Suffolk Winter League. HRC are now looking ahead to the Kevin Henry 5K events in the summer and also planning their annual Thurlow 5 and 10 mile event in October.

l Elsewhere, Steve Mason was the first of the five HRC members home in the Colchester half marathon, finishing in an impressive time of one hour, 23 minutes and 19 seconds.

Rachel Darvil finished first for the Haverhill ladies in 1:49:14, while there were 10 Haverhill runners who travelled to London to complete the London Landmarks Half Marathon. A number of personal bests were set.