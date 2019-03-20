Haverhill Borough last night announced they have 'parted company' with manager Kevin Parsons, who endured a winless tenure at the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club.

The club have appointed former caretaker manager Lee Martin 'for the rest of the season'.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reseves..Pictured: Manager Kevin Parsons...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7919363)

Parsons leaves the club having experienced 10 consecutive losses in all competitions, with the team's last positive result – a 3-3 home draw against King's Lynn Town Reserves on December 29, 2018 – coming in Martin's last game at the helm before handing over the reins.

He is the second manager to depart The New Croft club this season, after Scott Hiskey stepped away in October following some tough results.

A Twitter post from Borough announced the departure.

It said: "Haverhill Borough have parted company this evening with manager @Kdp888. We would like to thank Kevin for all his efforts and wish him well for the future. @Lee_Martin1968 takes over for the rest of the season."

* Pick up a copy of the Haverhill Echo on Thursday for the full story