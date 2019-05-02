Haverhill are one of just three sides in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship to have gained maximum points from their opening two fixtures, following their 99-run defeat of Lakenheath on Saturday.

The visitors (278-5) beat Lakenheath (179 all out) as they got revenge on the team that inflicted a league double defeat last season in their battle for Division Two supremacy – both eventually gaining promotion but Lakenheath claiming the crown.

This time, however, vice-captain Mark Barrell (91 not out) and summer signing Raj Singh (92no) amassed an unbeaten partnership of 178 runs, to take Haverhill out of reach.Their total is also enough to put them at sixth in the all-time league records.

CRICKET: Lakenheath v Haverhill Adam Dellar Haverhill batsman Picture by Mark Westley. (9298152)

Adam Dellar (37) and Luke Youngs (27) added crucial runs as the side reached 278-5 in their 50 allotted overs.

In reply, Chris Baugh got the home team off to a great start with 87, but only three other batsman hit double figures – all below 30 – as his good start petered out. Their total was also harmed by Tom Dupe being forced off injured and was unable to bat at 11, gifting Haverhill the final wicket.

Left-arm spinner Simon Nicholson again proved the bowler in form as he collected three wickets this week, for just 27 runs, to add to last week’s five wickets.

Harry Harding (2-22) and captain Anthony Phillips (2-30) also took two wickets each with one for Ben Wilkins as well as they bowled their hosts all out nearly 100 runs short of the total.

It sets them up well for Saturday’s visit from Mistley (1pm), who have lost both their opening league encounters.

* Meanwhile in Division Three, Haverhill II (147 all out) lost to Walsham-le-Willows II (201-6) by 54 runs. Electing to field first, Haverhill found opening bat Liam Bryant (82) and Barry Lynn (71) hard to topple as they put on a second wicket pairing of 119 runs to reach 201-6. There was a four-wicket haul for Samuel Charlton and a wicket each for Andrew Argent and Martyn Wilkins.

In reply, Steve Fox top scored with 72, with Joey Kettle’s 22 run knock the only other score to reach double figures as they fell 54 runs short.

On Saturday, they travel to Mistley II (1pm).