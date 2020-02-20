Haverhill Rugby Club have continued to put points – and numerous tries – on the board in the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West, with a third consecutive win on Saturday.

They beat Sawston 54-7 at home at the weekend for a third victory in a row in the league, to firmly put the bad memories of their January loss at the hands of main rivals Mildenhall & Red Lodge behind them.

But defeat for Mildenhall away to Ely II last weekend, combined with a impressive string of victories for Haverhill, has helped to restore confidence and leave the team enjoying themselves as the season progresses.

Last Saturday’s 47-point victory also extended Haverhill’s points difference (+279) to almost double that of the next best in March Bears (+152), this weekend’s opposition.

Second-placed Haverhill will host third-placed March on Saturday (2.30pm) in a fixture captain Zac Evans sees as ‘vital’, aware it is a further chance to extend their impressive points difference.

He said: “March are a dangerous side who we have lost to in past seasons so they are one to watch out for. If we lose to them, then our hopes of promotion are done, so it’s a huge game for us.

“We’ve been keeping that points difference ticking over and, in our last few outings, have really kept the pressure up.

“We are looking at it as something to be proud of definitely, but it could also prove so important to our promotion hopes come the end of the season.

"It will come down to win percentage and then points difference, so it could be vital.”

Haverhill will be buoyed by their eight-try haul last time out, with tries for Tom Davison (3), George Self (2), Adam Hunt (2) and Luke Stockings, while Sawston’s only points came from a penalty try.

“Another very convincing win, three in a row now,” Evans added. “I thought it would be a tighter game as they warned us they had borrowed from St Ives to make up the numbers.

“But we got going well and just didn’t let up. It’s disappointing to have conceded a penalty try, but it was a top performance; we’re playing well and enjoying ourselves.”

