Haverhill Cricket Club will not want to dwell on Saturday’s performance in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, as they fell to a heavy 10-wicket away defeat.

Witham (76-0) overcame Haverhill (75) with ease on Saturday after the visitors struggled for a decent run rate in their innings, only able to amass 75 runs in 38.2 overs.

It sees the club in need of a winning result on the back of four consecutive league defeats, to leave them with a 50/50 win ratio after eight outings.

CRICKET - Haverhill (Batting) v Ipswich...Pictured: Adam Dellar ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (12169436)

They will look to return to winning ways this Saturday. They will play host to fourth-placed Coggeshall Town (1pm), who have one more win under their belt so far.

Haverhill failed to pick up any points on Saturday, the first time the club has failed to gain any losing bonus.

Adam Dellar top-scored with 19, with only Sam Charlton (14), Raj Singh (12) and Simon Nicholson (11 not out) able to join him on double figure scores.

In reply, it took just 16.5 overs for Witham to knock off the target set, with an unbeaten 50 for Chris Huntington helped by Michael Godwin (20 no) and the extras column.

* Meanwhile in Division Three, Haverhill II’s home match against Long Melford was cancelled due to the weather on Saturday. It has been a mixed season for them so far, as they sit fifth with four wins, three losses and one NR result.

They will be away to Brockley II this Saturday (1pm).

* In Division Nine West, Haverhill III’s away trip to Lakenheath II was also weather-affected and did not go ahead. The team, who sit top of the division with high hopes of winning the title and gaining promotion, remain unbeaten despite the cancellation against the side second in the table.

It had been a crucial opportunity for either side to wrestle control of the division, with Lakenheath able to leapfrog Haverhill into first with a win while Haverhill would have put more than a win between them and second in the league.

Instead, the points difference remains 14, with Haverhill hosting Woolpit IV on Saturday (1pm).

* Haverhill’s Suffolk Cup Pool A clash away to Woolpit on Monday also fell victim to the weather.