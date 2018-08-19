Haverhill next on the agenda as Ellis targets home victory

Ellis Kerr cannot wait for the British Junior Golf Tour (BJGT) to come to Haverhill, with the eight-year-old poised to win his age group Order of Merit.

The Haverhill Golf Club member will next compete in his home event, the Haverhill GC Junior Open on August 29, looking to extend his BJGT Order of Merit (OOM) lead over rival Michael Haywood.

The young golfer, who is dual registered at Gog Magog Golf Club, came into this year hoping to improve on his third-placed finish in the 7-8 age category of the junior golf tour.

And, with just two events remaining in this year’s season, Kerr is on the cusp of a victorious improvement, lying 51 points clear in the OOM stadnings.

His strong position in the overall table is as a result of a consistent year in the competition and, according to dad Garry, a marked improvement to his putting since competing at July’s IMG Academy Junior World Championships in California.

“Something seems to have clicked in recent weeks,” Garry said.

“It feels like the penny has dropped with his putting and he’s judged the distances much better since we came back, he gained a lot of experience there.

“I think it really pushed him on and motivated him.

“He’s done so well so far and has already exceeded expectations this year, so there’s definitely no pressure on him with the order of merit, as long as he finishes the season happy.

“But he has targeted a win at Haverhill, he’s on home soil and wants to show how much he’s progressed this year. He’s been playing at Haverhill since he was five and feels at home there.

“He’s on a handicap of 23 and, by the end of the season, I would think that will be even lower, which is just incredible.”

His recent results suggest that. He finished as runner-up in the Cambridgeshire County U12 competition at Girton Golf Club on July 27 – despite being the youngest competitor by more than two years.

It was the second time he has represented his county, after joining up for the first time in April, finishing with a ‘great’ gross score of 87.

He followed it up with a runner-up spot at the BJGT event at Thorpe Hall in Southend to go into the lead in the order of merit table.

And he has already stamped his authority in the 7-8 age category with back-to-back wins, taking victory at the event at Lindfield in Sussex.

Although the competition was held over three days, Ellis competed over just one – winning that day’s round with a level par score of 35 over the nine holes.

Tour ambassador Harry Judd of McFly also presented the trophy to Ellis.

Dad Garry said: “He’s got better and better and I’m a very proud dad. I’ve watched him become more and more consistent this year and I just think he’s done so well.”

Ellis will compete in two of the final three events before ‘hopefully’ qualifying for the end-of-season Tour Championships.