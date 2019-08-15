Haverhill Cricket Club first team may have lost their last three games in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One, but vice-chairman Greg Street does not believe his side are going to get caught up in a relegation battle, writes Johnny Amos.

His comments come after their crushing defeat at home to second-placed Wivenhoe on Saturday. Haverhill were all out for 73 in just 27.1 overs, which Wivenhoe chased down with ease, only losing the one wicket.

But despite the first XI being relegated from Division One two years ago after struggling with the bat, Street is sure that history will not repeat itself.

Haverhill’s Sam Charlton is bowled for 27, more than double the score of any team-mate on the day Picture: Gary Donnison

He said: “Our batting has been a bit disappointing this season and it has cost us. We’ve had quite a few second-team players playing for the first team this season who have struggled with the step up, but when we have our full 11 we are a match for anyone in that league.

“It’s not a concern for us that we may be drawn into a relegation battle as I don’t see that happening – if we don’t pick up any points from the next four games then it might be a different story, but I’m confident it won’t come to that.”

This Saturday the first team travel to another tough opponent in third-placed Hadleigh (12pm) who have won five of their last six games.

BF-10-08-2019-020-GD Haverhill batsman Sam Charlton congratulates Sam Street on a Four. (15076145)

Haverhill were dealt a huge blow recently with all-rounder Rajan Singh now out for the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder while playing for Cambridgeshire in a Minor Counties game.

However, Street believes his team will almost be back to full strength this weekend.

He said: “Missing Rajan is a double whammy for us as he was our main strike bowler but also stuck his hand up to open the batting when the position became available and did a very good job at the top of the order.

“But we are hoping to be back to full strength this weekend with Adam Dellar and Luke Youngs returning to the side.”

Street has also stressed how a win this week would be ‘massive’ for not only the team but the club’s confidence and morale, but does recognise his team are the ‘outsiders’ to win the game.

The vice-chairman also said he has been speaking to first-team captain Anthony Phillips to tell him it does not matter if the team loses but it’s how they lose that’s the concern. He wants the team to be more competitive in order to stay up in Division One.

Haverhill had a very strong start to the season and still have four games to turn their current run of poor form around.

Last Saturday, Sam Charlton top-scored with 27 as Haverhill posted a below-par score of 73. His score was more than double any other home player.

In reply, James Boulton was the only bowler to pick up a wicket, for 26 runs as Wivenhoe chased down the total in 16.3 overs.

In Division Three, Felixstowe & Corinthians (223-8) beat Haverhill II (89) as the second string side also struggled to post a significant total.

They host Abberton & District on Saturday (12.30pm).

In Division Nine West, Haverhill III (240-5) beat Stowmarket II (236-8) to remain just one point ahead of their next opponents in the league standings, Lakenheath II – which will be played at Manor Road on Saturday, August 24.