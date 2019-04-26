Haverhill opened their 2019 campaign in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship with a 111-run victory at home to Ipswich.

Haverhill were put in to bat first after losing the toss, but proved tough for the visitors to handle as they amassed 243-5 in the 50 overs allotted.

Dan Pass (32) and Anthony Phillips (50) put on a first wicket partnership of 74 runs, with further strong knocks from Mark Barrell (59) and Adam Dellar (21).

CRICKET - Haverhill (Batting) v Ipswich...Pictured: Adam Dellar ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (8942114)

But it was the unbeaten score of 66 runs from the league’s top scorer from last season in Luke Youngs that guided the side to a competitive 243 run total.

Ipswich struggled to gain a significant foothold in the game as wickets fell at regular intervals as Haverhill bowled them all out well short of their target.

Simon Nicholson rewarded his step up from the second team with a five-wicket haul, at a cost of 34 runs, while new seam bowler Raj Singh took a wicket for 18 runs in his competitive debut.

Ben Wilkins took two wickets for 19 runs while James Boulton and last season’s star youngster Harry Harding also took a wicket each.

Vice captain Mark Barrell said: “There’s a lot more to come from us, but it was a solid first game.

“It’s great to get going well and I’m really happy with how Dan and Ant got us off to a very good start.

“We’re backing those two to build an opening partnership and we certainly back the middle order; in fact, our batting order goes all the way down, there aren’t many I wouldn’t back in the side to hit a half-century.

“And we have good options with the ball too, Simon did fantastically on Saturday.

“He came in at the tail end of last year and has done very well.

“So we now have three top quality left-arm spinners. That works for us because spin is important at home, but we now have a lot of seamers as well.

“Things are looking good, we’re confident and it’s just great to get off to such a good start.

“We’re just really looking forward to Lakenheath next.”

* Meanwhile in Division Three, Bury St Edmunds II (138 all out) lost to Haverhill II (139-3) by seven wickets.

They will next host Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday (12.30pm).