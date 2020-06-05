After a 12-year stint as head professional at Haverhill Golf Club, on Sunday Paul Wilby stepped down from the position.

Wilby, who has been replaced in the role by Ollie Rush, has plans to move to Cromer next month.

“I will be semi-retiring. I still need to do a little bit of work to ensure I have some income, but I am looking forward to a slower lifestyle,” said Wilby.

Departing Haverhill Golf Club head professional Paul Wilby (35844115)

“It will also mean I have the chance to play more golf. As a professional at a club, the job does not allow you to play too much golf.

“I am keen to play on a regular basis and I have also applied for an amateur licence.”

In recognition for the work he has done at the club, Haverhill members have raised the funds to buy Wilby a one-year membership, as well as covering his joining fee, at the Royal Cromer Golf Club on the Norfolk coast.

“That was fantastic for them to do that,” added Wilby.

“I have had a phenomenal time at Haverhill. It is a fantastic club and it has been a real pleasure to work there.

“And Ollie will do great. I have told him to do his own thing. He came in with me back in 2008 and he deserves this chance.”

