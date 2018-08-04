Haverhill pupil takes big strides into the motor racing world

RISING STAR: Haverhill’s Kian Bennett is hoping to become an F1 driver

After getting his first taste of testing in an F4 car, Haverhill youngster Kian Bennett is hoping he can end up making a career in motorsport.

The youngest of five boys, Kian was inspired to take up motorsport while watching it on television and playing the Formula One XBox 360 game with one of his elder siblings.

He also received encouragement from a teacher at his then primary school Place Farm, who recommended YoungStarz at Red Lodge Karting Circuit as somewhere to begin learning how to race.

That was back in 2012 and, since then, Kian has gone from strength to strength out on the track, culminating in him securing a place in the ARDEN young racing drivers’ academy.

After impressing in the simulator at the team’s Banbury headquarters, Kian was recently given the chance to undertake some F4 testing at the Anglesey Race Circuit – something he hopes is the first step to his ultimate goal of becoming an F1 driver.

“I was nervous and excited about it, but it was great to get a chance to feel what the car is really like after working in the simulator.” said the Castle Manor Academy pupil.

“It is F1 all the way for me, I would love to get to that level.

“I really look up to Lewis Hamilton, he is my inspiration.

“He never gives up and that is the attitude I try to have.”

Some of Kian’s brothers have played football, and it would have been easy for him to take a similar path.

However, after getting his first taste of racing action at the age of eight, there has only ever been one sport for the teenager.

“I have had a lot of support from my family,” added Kian, who holds the Red Lodge lap record for Junior TKM.

“I have never been the biggest fan of team sports because I like to do things by myself.

“In racing I can influence my own result and I also take ownership of any mistakes that are made.

“I have a team that I feed information back to, but other than that, out on the track I am on my own and I like it that way.”

Kian will be in action in the TKM Festival at Kimbolton over the weekend of August 10.

He said he is keen to hear from any potential sponsors, particularly local, that are willing to lend their support as he looks to make progress in the sport.

Motor racing is an expensive sport and most participants benefit from sponsorship.

To find out more, contact kianbennettracing44@gmail.com or visit his website at kianbennettracing.com