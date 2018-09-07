Haverhill reign supreme over rivals in league and cup double

ALL SMILES: Haverhill Cricket Club enjoyed double wins over Copdock sides at the weekend (Picture: Mark Westley)

Haverhill Cricket Club inflicted a double defeat on Copdock & Old Ipswichian sides this weekend, across two competitions.

While the Twenty20 teams battled it out in the Suffolk Cup, Copdock’s second team were hosting Haverhill in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

And, like their T20 side, Copdock were on the receiving end of a Haverhill defeat as the Manor Road side energetically chase promotion back to Division One.

Copdock II (181) lost to a visiting Haverhill (217-7) by 36 runs in the league.

It means the side are one step closer to achieving their target of bouncing straight back to the Two Counties’ top flight, with a 28-point gap to third-placed Braintree and two matches remaining.

It marked a ‘brilliant’ weekend of cricket for the club.

T20 captain Dave Humphrey said: “Confidence will be very high at the club after a weekend like that.

“Everyone should be after those results and performance, we played well.

“So it’s all about finishing on a high now, and looking to finish the last two games of the season with wins.”

Haverhill will host Copford on Saturday (12.30pm) as they look to maintain their winning run and a promotion spot in the league table.

But they will need to overcome a side who beat them earlier in the season.

It will help that experienced batsman – and former captain – Adam Dellar has found some form late on, hitting his best score of the season on Saturday.

With captain Anthony Phillips absent, Dellar partnered Will Bailey (14) up front after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Stand-in captain Mark Barrell (46), Steve Fox (33) and Dan Pass (22) helped the side to a 217-7 target.

In reply, only four batsmen hit double figures for Copdock as Haverhill did well to disrupt their rhythm.

Bailey took four wickets for 40 runs in his 11 overs, helped by Harry Harding’s 2-58 and a wicket each for Callum Brunning and Ben Wilkins as Copdock were bowled all out for 181.

Haverhill are now the only top side in the division not to have benefited from a concession – as league leaders Lakenheath gained a 20-point win without taking to the field against Ipswich & East Suffolk on Saturday while Copdock II conceded to Braintree earlier in the season.

League secretary Steve Isaac wrote on the Two Counties website: “Lakenheath have been awarded 20 points, which has all but assured them promotion to Division One.

“Haverhill must be feeling a little aggrieved, as their two promotion rivals have both now benefited from a concession.”

l In Division Three, Haverhill II (175-8) beat Long Melford (135) by 40 runs.

They next play away at Dunmow on Saturday (12.30pm).

l In Division Nine West, Nowton II (143-8) beat Haverhill III (142-7) by two wickets. They do not play this weekend.