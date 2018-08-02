Haverhill results due to team ‘backing themselves’

RELIABLE: Anthony Phillips (Picture: Richard Marsham)

Stand-in skipper Anthony Phillips has hailed Haverhill Cricket Club’s 21-run victory as the outcome of a team ‘backing themselves to succeed’.

The opener (31) stepped in for absent club captain Adam Dellar, overseeing the narrow victory away to Ipswich and East Suffolk on Saturday.

It was a bounce-back win, having fallen to a fourth campaign loss the week earlier to Little Bardfield Village.

He said the result was ‘very important’ to maintaining the team’s ‘winning roll’ ahead of this Saturday’s visit from Mildenhall II (1pm).

“Once you’re on that roll, you win more,” he said. “So it was very important.

“We know how to win now and we back ourselves to succeed, we didn’t last year and look how it went.

“That confidence is making a big difference to us, winning despite not posting big scores.

“It’s great to see us playing like this and bouncing straight back from a loss. Obviously we don’t want to lose any, but we’re not letting it affect us in the next game if we do.”