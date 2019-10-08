Haverhill Rovers have promoted James Bloomfield from assistant manager following the shock departure of Fergus O'Callaghan this week.

The former Walsham-le-Willows boss was appointed to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club's top job in May, lasting just four months in the role.

He will oversee his first game in tonight's home visit from higher-league Needham Market (3pm) in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup.

James Bloomfield

He will be assisted in the dugout by ex-professional player Leroy Lita – who has been coaching at the club – temporarily, with a further announcement due later this week.

Lita will take on a bigger coaching role and will also become first team coach.

Bloomfield, 26, said the decision for the manager to leave was made by 'mutual agreement' following Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Norwich United.

Manager Fergus O'Callaghan

"It all happened after the game on Saturday," Bloomfield said. "There's no animosity and it was by mutual agreement.

"But the club, from what I've been told, received a seven-dayer for Fergus and he said he was interested in talking to them.

"So I think that was that; I was then made aware of what happened and was told the position was available if I wanted it.

"I've mainly been responsible for training, and I've had a big hand in recruitment and I think the club could see that.

Leroy Lita celebrates his second goal

"At my age I wasn't sure if I could take it on, I'm sure there will be plenty of people with comments about that, but I just couldn't turn down such a brilliant opportunity.

"And I have been with the club a few months now, and they and the players know me, I can definitely help with the transition – a manager change is turbulent for a club, but hopefully it will be less so with me."

The former Bury Town Under-18s manager and Whitton United assistant does not have long to prepare for his first match.

"It's a cup game against a team two leagues higher," he said. "It's a bit of a free hit – obviously it won't be an easy game, but there's absolutely no pressure on us.

"We will give it a go but we're not expected to win, it can only be positive.

"I'm not nervous about my first game in charge, just excited really. I have managed before and I know the club and they know me.

"I'm ready to put my own stamp on it, stick my hand up and take on the responsibility."

It is the club's fourth managerial change in just over a season, with Marc Abbott, Stuart Wardley/Dario Semenerio and O'Callaghan all coming and going in a short space of time.

The Echo has been unable to reach O'Callaghan or Haverhill Rovers for further comment.

