Haverhill Rovers have announced the reappointment of former manager Marc Abbott, less than 24 hours after James Bloomfield handed in his resignation.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club were managerless after Bloomfield last night stood down after informing the club that his position had become untenable; and Rovers have taken no time in finding a suitable replacement.

Abbott was manager at Rovers from midway through the 2017/18 season – taking over from Ben Cowling – before being lured away to higher-league St Neots Town in February 2019.

Football 3pm at Ely: Ely City v Haverhill Rovers Marc Abbott scored for Haverhill Picture Mark Westley. (24080975)

But he has now decided to return to The New Croft side, with the club in desperate need of better results.

He is due to oversee his first game in charge in a week's time, with Rovers' trip to Wroxham on December 21.

A club statement read: "The club is pleased to announce following some serious graft that Marc Abbott will be returning to Haverhill Rovers as first team manager.

"We are sure you will all agree with that this a fantastic appointment and one that we are sure will bring back a local feel to our fantastic community club.

"The club would like to take the opportunity to thank Alastair Shulver and Ian Ford for their support over the past few weeks, especially the last few days as they have both spent endless hours on the phone offering support to ensure we get this over the line.

"Marc’s first game in charge will be next week away to Wroxham.

"This is now a fantastic opportunity for the committee to now come away from the football side as it's taken up so much time and attention lately, we can now all focus our energies on ensuring our business model is both sustainable and successful to provide Marc with every possible opportunity to succeed on the football pitch.

"I hope you all feel as motivated as we do now to get Haverhill Rovers first team back where it should be.

"As always thank you all for your continued help, support and efforts in what has been a really challenging six months at the football club."

