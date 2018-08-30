GOOD CROWDS: There were 170 spectators at The New Croft on Saturday (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Haverhill Rovers player-boss Marc Abbott wants the side to take their ‘impressive’ winning momentum into this weekend’s FA Vase clash, following their FA Cup progress.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side came back from a first half deficit at The New Croft on Saturday, to beat higher league opposition Maldon & Tiptree by 2-1 in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The victory secured their place in the first round qualifying in a fortnight, where they will face fellow Thurlow Nunn side Long Melford at home.

But first they will host Essex Senior League Premier Division side Ilford in the first round qualifying of the Buildvase FA Vase on Saturday (3pm), with Abbott keen on cup runs in both national FA competitions.

“The squad is in a good place at the moment and getting better and better,” he said.

“We’ve made massive strides, we really have, from this time last season and good runs in the cups would show that.

“We’ve bounced back well to a tough start in the league and now go into the next two matches unbeaten in our last four. The attitude is great from the squad, there’s a real determination to win and to keep fighting.

“And that’s working well for us, I’m impressed with recent performances and we can build on that.”

Rovers had started positively but found themselves increasingly on the back foot in the high tempo match, before conceding in the 33rd minute to look as though the Bostik League North team would take the expected win.

EQUALISER: Jemel Fox found the first goal for Haverhill (Picture: Mecha Morton)

But a fightback built as the second half went on, with the home team finding an equaliser in the 77th minute from the head of left-back Jemel Fox, before Abbott hit the winning goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of full-time.

WINNER: Marc Abbott scores a 90th minute penalty to put the side 2-1 up (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Rovers came out of the changing room with a more attacking formation and found the deserved equaliser to set-up an exciting finish to the end-to-end match.

But Abbott said he was ‘disappointed’ by the noise from the 170-strong crowd, who he felt ‘didn’t get behind us enough’.

He wants to see – or rather hear – more support from their fans during the next two weekends of FA fixtures, with both at The New Croft.

“That first 60 minutes was tough, and we were disappointed by the noise,” he said. “But when the crowd did get behind us in the last 30 we scored two goals, so we need it.

“We’re all local lads and we stuck together, worked hard and moments like this make it all worthwhile.”

RESULT: Dogged determination paid off for Rovers with a winner in the final minute (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Rovers: Philp, Carroll (Holmes 71’), Fox, Noble, Geoghegan, Moody (c), Abbott, Haines (Burr 71’), Lovell, Bradley, Davis

Echo Man of the Match: Jemel Fox, for his tireless efforts.