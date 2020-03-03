Haverhill Roves have been forced to postpone tonight's home tie against Wroxham in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, 'due to an unfit pitch'.

The New Croft Twitter page announced the postponement following a 2.45pm pitch inspection, ensuring The Yachtsmen would not have to make the journey from the Norfolk broads – Wroxham to Haverhill being one of the longest trips of the season for both.

It leaves Rovers, who did not have a match scheduled on Saturday, without a game in three weeks with no fixture scheduled for this coming Saturday either.

11/01/2020. Walsham le Willows, UK. ..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows v Haverhill Rovers..Marc Abbott (HR) ..Photo by Mark Bullimore. (30703823)

Having put together a pleasing run of three draws and a victory, with a 3-1 win at home to Walsham-le-Willows in their last outing on February 22, it is a long break that could see that momentum falter.

Manager Marc Abbott last week told the Haverhill Echo of his desire to face Wroxham and, with fifth-placed Wroxham having crashed out of the FA Vase quarter-finals by a 4-0 defeat on Saturday, it could have been a good opportunity.

Instead Rovers will have to wait until March 14 for the league trip to Whitton United.

More from Haverhill Rovers in the print edition

