Haverhill Rovers’ chairman has said he is ‘flattered’ by both the quality and quantity of applications received for their vacant manager role.

Ali Shulver said he was encouraged by a high volume of candidates of a high calibre, but hinted that the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club could be looking internally for the next appointment.

The club announced on Friday that the ‘interim’ management duo of Stuart Wardley and Dario Seminerio had stepped down with immediate effect, leaving the club unexpectedly searching for a replacement.

It had been hoped ex-professional Wardley would continue into next season, having been recruited in mid-February following the sudden departure of player-boss Marc Abbott to higher-league St Neots Town.

But chairman Shulver revealed the club and Wardley were unable to agree on the ‘terms and conditions’ of the role, which would include a ‘limiting’ budget and a requirement to focus on youth development.

Seminerio, meanwhile, chose to step down as a result of ‘ongoing work commitments’ in his role at Cambridge United.

“The big thing we were delighted about with Marc was that he was developed within and we were sitting quite happy with what he was doing,” he said.

“So a player-manager is a big option for us, helped by a coaching team too.

“We do have a good selection of CVs and it’s quite flattering some of the applicants we have had, as well as the number, but we are looking for someone to develop and work with the youth players.

“You have to work with your budget and that can be quite limiting. We don’t have someone bank rolling us and I think people can sometimes make the assumption we are doing better financially than we are.

“We need to ensure we make the right decision. We will discuss all the options with the applicants but it’s something we want sorted and so we are looking to move quite quickly.”

Shulver added that a silver lining was that Rovers’ pre-season schedule had already been organised and a new manager would be able to focus on working with the players.

“The players are behind what we’re trying to do and we’re looking forward to pre-season already,” he said.

“Our aim is to continually improve, so if we can improve on 12th (2018/19 league position) then that would be a success.

“The squad is behind that, as are the committee, so we just need that final thing now.”