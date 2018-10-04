Haverhill Rovers knock Stowmarket off league top spot with victory

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Haverhill celebrate their first goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4488637)

Haverhill Rovers cannot deny they are having a good start to the season – first enjoying a good run in the FA Cup – and have now toppled the league’s title favourites.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club beat Stowmarket Town by the odd goal on Saturday in a major 2-1 upset, to knock their visitors off the league’s top perch.

Player-boss Marc Abbott felt the result reflected the progress the club had made in recent months, with both goalscorers – and the player who provided both assists – arriving in the off-season.

He hopes to be able to carry forward the positive attitude and results into Saturday’s away trip to Brantham Athletic (3pm).

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Ollie Canfer (S) and Luke Haines (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4565663)

He said: “Brantham away will be a tough fixture, like us they have gone on an excellent FA Cup run so will have lots of momentum.

“They have quality in game-changing areas so we will be expecting a difficult fixture.

“After Saturday’s game, we will have played all of the top five, so it’s been a tough set of fixtures for us.”

Despite that, they go into the match unbeaten in three in the league and will have confidence following the Stowmarket victory.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Mickey Davis scoring for Haverhill....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4565699)

The result had not looked likely from the off, with Rovers finding themselves a goal down after just six minutes, due to a wicked deflection

off a Sam Nunn strike, to suggest the expected narrative would unfold at The New Croft.

But an equaliser in added time of the first half, a combined team effort between Mark Lovell, Prince Mutswunguma and finished by Mikey Davis, gave the hosts the hope – and momentum – going into the second half.

Rovers pushed on after the break and, with 67 minutes gone, Mutswunguma netted to complete an excellent move and put the home team on the front foot.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Prince Mutswunguma (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4565679)

Although Stowmarket kept hunting for an equaliser, time ran out for the visitors as Rovers secured all three league points.

Abbott said: “It’s a result that reflects the progress the club has made over the summer and it’s a result that shows the strength we carry at home currently.

“We started the game by going 1-0 down to a deflection and there were spells where we were a bit loose with our play in possession, but the way in which we defended throughout was fantastic.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Madon & Tiptoe in the FA Cup..Pictured: Mark Lovell...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4565770)

“We limited Stowmarket to half chances, by making blocks and with the players running hard.

“They are the principles we ask for, as we know we have the ‘match winners’ in the team that can create and combine with each other to finish off chances.

“Mark Lovell was excellent on Saturday, he’s a player who gets us higher up the pitch, shows a willingness to work to his maximum throughout and played a massive part in both goals, which is all we

can ask for from the

forward.”

Stowmarket kept searching for an equaliser, with a number of chances falling their way, but debutant Rovers’ ‘keeper Mitchell Ware – a third year Ipswich Town Academy player on loan for the season – was comfortable between the sticks.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Mitchell Ware (H) and Sam Nunn (S)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4565669)

Abbott said: “Our young loan keeper from Ipswich Town was fantastic – it was a really professional and calm performance.

“With Phelpsy (James Philp) going back off to university, we were aware it would be difficult to recruit a goalkeeper of his class.

“But with Mitchell we can offer a very good young player some good game time at a competitive level, and that benefits both clubs.”