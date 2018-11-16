Haverhill swimmers helped West Suffolk Swimming Club (WSSC) to second place at Round Two of the East Midlands Premier Division of the National Arena Swimming League.

Newmarket hosted the middle event in the three-round season on Saturday night, with a tough battle for places in the top division and two other galas also taking place.

WSSC were up against the hosts, Northampton A, Northampton B, Modernians, CoPs B and had 31 swimmers at their disposal as they amassed 208 points towards their league total, to add to their 209 points from round one.

West Suffolk Swimming Club following Round 2 of the East Midlands region National Arena Swimming League. Picture: Contributed (5362921)

There were some great performances from the team across the age groups – with Charlotte White winning four of her five events.

The talented youngster won the U13 and U15 100m breaststroke as well as the U13 100m butterfly and, alongside team mates Emily Cutting (also Haverhill), Katie Rogers and Grace Baxter, took victory in the U13 4x50m medley relay.

Megan Barker added key points with her second place finish in the Girls 10/11 50m breaststroke as well as joining Bea Sepanski to record the runner-up spot alongside Bury’s Grace Bullingham and Phoebe Harpur-Davies in the Girls 9/11 Free and Medley relays.

The club also took a number of third places on the night, with Edward Merhan taking bronze in the U15 Boys 100m breaststroke, while Tobin Sari took third in the U13 Boys 100m butterfly.

They also then teamed up to pull off a third place finish in the U13 Boys 4x50m medley relay and Corey Huckstep helped the Boys 9/11 4x50m medley relay team to their third place. White and Cutting rounded up the podiums in the U13 Girls 4x50m free relay.

The Haverhill contingent were just a small part of a strong team performance on the night, with head coach Dan Pilbrow praising their efforts.

“Well done to all the swimmers,” he said. “We look forward to seeing the draw for the third and final round in December. Also, a huge thank you to the WSSC officials who gave up their time to help with the running of the gala.”