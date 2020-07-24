Haverhill Town was formed four years ago as an alternative option in the town for youth footballers – but for the upcoming season the club will also be running two adults teams.

Last season’s under-16s side and a combination of the U18s and U19s will provide the basis for two new men’s teams that have already been accepted into the Cambridgeshire County League for 2020/21.

Chairman Lee Wood explained that although they are currently being called Haverhill Town A and Haverhill Town B, their names are likely to change slightly to avoid people thinking one is the feeder side for the other.

Haverhill Town Under-16s from last season will form the basis of a new men's side in the Cambridgeshire County League for 2020/21 (38852582)

He said: “It is not a firsts and reserves, they are going to be two separate individual teams.”

Last season’s U16s manager Alex Pinker will run the ‘A’ team, while Paul Drummond will be in charge of the ‘B’ team.

Both have applied to play within the lower levels of the Cambridgeshire County League’s A (east Cambs) divisions. It is hoped they will be kept apart but the constitution is yet to be released.

Haverhill Town's Harry Rogers (right) is part fo the Under-16s side moving up to the new men's team in the Cambridgeshire County League for 2020/21 (38852580)

Both sides will play home matches at the club’s Mottsfield base at 2pm on Saturdays, with Puddle Book an alternative option.

Wood feels it is an exciting new development for the club to ensure players from the area are not lost out of youth football.

“It is massive for the club because obviously we are getting a great deal of players who want to go upwards and stay in football, and this offers them that pathway into adult football within Haverhill,” he said.

The idea for the ‘A’ side was brought forward by Pinker as a way of keeping his U16s side going.

“This team is a team that originally started four years ago at U13s level,” he said.

“Some may have stayed on to U17 and U18s on Sunday mornings but I have found you do not get as many parent volunteers as they like to keep their Sundays free for other things.”

The move straight up into adult football has been met with a very positive response, with Pinker reporting 18 of last season’s 19 players have agreed to play, with five adults added to the squad.

“In their first game at U13s level they lost 12-0 and we had boys coming off the pitch crying as they felt like they were failures,” he said.

“But then we went on to beat the same side 5-4 to stop them having an unbeaten season.

“The season after that we got to a cup final beating teams from the league above; it’s a team that has really progressed after staying together.”

