Haverhill’s triathlon festival returned for its fifth year, with a record 162 athletes competing across three types of sport and five races in and around the town.

RECORD NUMBERS: 162 athletes took part in the fifth staging of the HaverTri

HaverTri – the Adams Harrison Triathlon Festival – was held on Sunday at Haverhill Leisure Centre, again in aid of Haverhill Scouts and Guides.

The HaverSports’ race saw athletes swimming in the leisure centre, before cycling through the nearby Essex villages, and finishing with a run along Haverhill’s historic railway line.

Winning the sprint triathlon in a time of one hour, five minutes and 53 seconds was Ben Redman, with the first woman home Emma Elston in 1:20:29.

Going double the distance in the Sprint+ race, Craig Warriner was first across the line in 2:13:38, with the leading lady Emma Duncan in 2:32:23.

Skipping the pool for the duathlon, Jason Elrick won the Sprint race in 1:39:27, while Orla Devaney was the women’s winner 1:57:01.

WELL ATTENDED: The HaverTri attracted record numbers at the weekend

Doubling up for the Sprint+, Craig Stewart won the day in 2:35:56 seconds, with the first female Polly Wells in 3:26:58.

Some 20 youngsters also competed in the aquathlon, as the town’s triathletes of tomorrow were put through their paces.

“It was fantastic to see our biggest number of triathletes to date competing in around Haverhill, with town athletes mixing with those coming from across the region to experience racing here,” said HaverSports director Jack Tappin.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see so many of the younger aspiring athletes taking part, and coupled with the wide range of ages and abilities we had competing shows that our events really are suitable for all.

“We hope the support we experienced here today is reflected in people now coming to close their race season with us at the St Eds’ Running Festival in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday, 28 October.”

LINING UP: Athletes get ready to swim on Sunday

Rhodri Rees, senior partner at Adams Harrison Solicitors, said: “We believe in supporting events in our community, while encouraging people to keep fit and contributing to important charities in the town.

“HaverTri is a good way for us to show our support in Haverhill and to continue to support these important sectors in the town.”

Duncan Batty, Group Scout Leader of 1st Haverhill Scouts, said: “This annual events helps to contribute towards the funds we need for a new hut so the youth of Haverhill can continue to benefit from Scouting and Guiding.

“It also allows us to get involved in the community and show our support for people competing and keeping fit.”