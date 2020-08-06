It’s been a long time coming, but Haverhill’s Russell Davis finally experienced how it feels to rack up a three-figure score at the weekend.

The all-rounder has an association with the Manor Road-based club that dates back more than 15 years, but a century with the bat had always eluded him.

By his own admission, the 30-year-old tends to play the role of a destructive batsman – a tactic that carries the real risk of losing your wicket cheaply.

But while playing for Haverhill IIs at home against Little Bardfield Village on Saturday, a more patient innings saw Davis post his first ever century.

And while his unbeaten knock of 151 was not enough to help his side win the contest, he was nevertheless pleased with the individual landmark.

“I’m an aggressive player, which nine times out of 10 means I get out trying to play a big one,” said Davis, whose previous best score was 98 not out in a Twenty20 match several years ago.

“What helped me this time was I came in third ball, so I sort of took on the role of an opener.

“When I got into the 90s I had their wicket-keeper trying to tempt me to hit a six, telling me I was only one shot away.

“The slowest part of my innings was probably the runs from 90 to 100, but it was great to get it done by hitting a four.

“After that I hit the ball a lot better and the next 50 runs came pretty quickly. The support I got was amazing as well – the atmosphere at the ground was buzzing.”

