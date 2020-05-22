Haverhill Community Sports Association receives grant from the Football Foundation
The Haverhill Community Sports Association has been awarded £47,160 in Football Foundation grants to carry out improvement work on The New Croft’s grass playing surface.
A total of £34,000 – split over the course of six years – will allow the organisation to improve the pitch, while a further £10,000 has been granted to purchase a ride-on mower.
The remainder of the funds will be used to purchase new goals.
The HCSA’s facilities and football development manager, Peter Betts, said: “The money for the pitch will allow us to do things like seeding and working on the drainage, which is a massive support.
“In the long term it will help us to reduce costs.”
Betts added: “We are really thankful for all of the local support we have received.
“Of course we have 50-plus football teams, but the facility is also used for toddler groups, fitness classes and slimming groups. It is a major hub.
“Not all of the help has been financial either, a lot of people have gone above and beyond.”
Betts also confirmed separate applications have been made for grants to improve The New Croft’s 3G pitch.
