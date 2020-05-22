The Haverhill Community Sports Association has been awarded £47,160 in Football Foundation grants to carry out improvement work on The New Croft’s grass playing surface.

A total of £34,000 – split over the course of six years – will allow the organisation to improve the pitch, while a further £10,000 has been granted to purchase a ride-on mower.

The remainder of the funds will be used to purchase new goals.

The New Croft - Haverhill - birds eye view. (34890644)

The HCSA’s facilities and football development manager, Peter Betts, said: “The money for the pitch will allow us to do things like seeding and working on the drainage, which is a massive support.

“In the long term it will help us to reduce costs.”

Betts added: “We are really thankful for all of the local support we have received.

“Of course we have 50-plus football teams, but the facility is also used for toddler groups, fitness classes and slimming groups. It is a major hub.

“Not all of the help has been financial either, a lot of people have gone above and beyond.”

Betts also confirmed separate applications have been made for grants to improve The New Croft’s 3G pitch.

