Linton Granta will have wished their Kershaw Premier trip to Eaton Socon fell foul of the weather on Saturday like most of the division’s clashes, as they were soundly beaten 4-1.

The side now lying 12th in the standings (of 14) have returned just one league point from the last 12 on offer and have won just three of their 12 league matches.

They will look to overturn this form on Saturday, with the Step 7 team due to host Over Sports (2pm) in their final match of the year, hoping to end on a high.

They will then return to action in the new year, at home to Eynesbury United on January 4.

But West Wratting’s trip to Fulbourn Institute was postponed, due to a waterlogged pitch at their host’s ground.

They had been hoping to build on the previous weekend’s 9-0 win at home to Chatteris Town at the league’s basement side, but will have to wait until this weekend to compete for three more points.

They are set to travel to 11th-placed Ely City Reserves this Saturday (2pm) before taking on Eynesbury Rovers, also away, the following Saturday (December 28, 3pm kick off) in their final outing of the year.

Currently third in the standings, they have one game in hand over leaders Cherry Hinton – with just three points separating the sides – and three games in hand over second-placed Foxton, although they are just two points adrift.

If Wratting win both matches, they would start 2020 at the top of the Kershaw Premier League.

* Meanwhile, West Wratting Reserves reached the Percy Oldham Memorial Cup final on Saturday, after beating Linton Granta Reserves in the semi-final via a penalty shootout.

The Kershaw Senior B rivals drew 2-2 in normal time in Linton to force the spot kicks.

Wratting’s goals came from Jack Marsh and David Mayes while Linton’s were from James Haylock and Tom Ryan, but the home team’s Jack Howard was sent off for a second yellow card.

West Wratting won the penalty shootout 5-4 to set-up a meeting with divisional rival Duxford United at Newmarket Town on March 6.

