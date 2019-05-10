Mark Barrell insists the best is yet to come from Haverhill as they seek a ‘complete performance’ on the pitch.

Adam Dellar top scored with 75 for Haverhill in Saturday’s win against Mistley Picture: Richard Marsham

The newly-promoted side have made a pleasing return to Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One, with a 40-run home win against Mistley last weekend making it three wins in three games so far in 2019.

A trio of victories has put Haverhill joint top, alongside Coggeshall, in the fledgling Division One table, but, ahead of a trip to Maldon this Saturday (1pm), vice captain Barrell says he does not believe Haverhill have performed at their best yet.

“It was brilliant to get another win, especially as we’d lost our first four wickets for 26 runs,” Barrell said.

“Adam Dellar batted really well, scoring 75, and there were a few good partnerships which got us past the 200-run mark (202-8).

“The fielding and bowling was excellent and Adam was brilliant with the bat, and we’re seeing different players step up each week, which is nice to see.

“But I probably think we’ve not played at our best yet. We’ve not produced a complete performance.

“That’s what we’re looking for. I don’t think anyone is getting ahead of themselves, but we want to get a fourth win on the bounce on Saturday and keep this good start going.”

For the third week running, Haverhill went into bat first, although unlike in their opening two wins against Ipswich and Lakenheath, where they were put into bat after losing the toss, captain Anthony Phillips won the toss and elected to bat first at their Manor Road home.

Haverhill endured a tough start to their innings, as skipper Phillips (two), Luke Youngs (two), Dan Pass (19) and Barrell (zero) all departed to leave them on 26-4.

Dellar (75) and James Boulton (30) rebuilt the innings with a 56-run partnership, before Rajan Singh (37) then teamed up with Dellar to put on 83 for the sixth wicket.

An unbeaten 25 from Will Bailey helped the hosts pass the 200-run mark, finishing on 202-8.

In reply, Khalipha Cele (58 not out) proved to be a thorn in Haverhill’s side, but wickets from Simon Nicholson (3-29), Ben Wilkins (2-20) and Harry Harding (2-24) ensured Mistley finished their 50 overs short on 162-9, after Matthew Bibby (37) and James Scott (19) had earlier taken the visitors to 66-1.

Sam Street scored 89 to help Haverhill III start their 2019 Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Nine West campaign with a 58-run win against Nowton II on Saturday.

The Haverhill opener hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 71-ball knock of 89, while James Eshelby contributed with 42 runs in an opening stand of exactly 100.

Neil Mitchell, in at three, was the next top scorer with 39, as the home side finished their innings on 233-5.

Daniel Wallage (3-20) did the damage with the ball for Haverhill, taking Nowton’s first three wickets to leave them at 41-3, before a fourth-wicket partnership of 69 was thwarted when Joshua Bailey (1-30) removed Daniel Walker for 40.

Jack Simmons (1-29) dismissed Nowton’s top scorer Connor McLees, and then Andrew Argent (2-34) claimed two wickets as the visitors fell short on 175-7.

Haverhill (5th) visit third-placed Elveden this Saturday (1pm).

In Division Three, Haverhill II bounced back to winning ways with a 73-run victory away at Mistley II.

After seeing their opening three batsmen depart with just one run between them, half centuries from Alex Archer (77), Joey Kettle (62) and Rob Dovaston (51) saw the visitors recover to post a score of 223-6.

Liam Botten (2-41), Dean Sharpe (2-32) and Sam Hartshorn (2-18) then all claimed a brace of wickets each to reduce Mistley to 150-9 in their reply.

Haverhill (5th) return to home turf this weekend when they host Ipswich & East Suffolk at Manor Road on Saturday (1pm).