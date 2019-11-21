Haverhill Rugby Club’s captain believes his side have demonstrated the ability to be competitive in the league above, after overcoming divisional rivals Mildenhall & Red Lodge in the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West.

Zac Evans is ‘confident’ his squad have the quality after putting three tries past the club Haverhill identify as their biggest title challengers in the 23-15 victory.

As a local derby the game was played in high spirits, and was made even more important by last weekend’s 28-5 loss to St Ives II. Evans said: “It’s always a bit of a lively one against Mildenhall, but this game was a bit tamer than normal.

Haverhill v Mildenhall - Haverhills Zac Evans.Pic - Richard Marsham. (21788946)

“We get on really well off the pitch and they all stayed for a drink after the game. And, with Saturday’s squad, I’d be really confident of playing in the league above.”

Asked whether the result would help Haverhill’s promotion chances, Evans added: “We should be back on track.

“The win brought the morale back up and we’re ready to push on for the rest of the season.”

Haverhill are set to host Shelford V on Saturday (2.30pm).