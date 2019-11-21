High quality on show in Haverhill Rugby Club's derby clash with Mildenhall
Haverhill Rugby Club’s captain believes his side have demonstrated the ability to be competitive in the league above, after overcoming divisional rivals Mildenhall & Red Lodge in the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West.
Zac Evans is ‘confident’ his squad have the quality after putting three tries past the club Haverhill identify as their biggest title challengers in the 23-15 victory.
As a local derby the game was played in high spirits, and was made even more important by last weekend’s 28-5 loss to St Ives II. Evans said: “It’s always a bit of a lively one against Mildenhall, but this game was a bit tamer than normal.
“We get on really well off the pitch and they all stayed for a drink after the game. And, with Saturday’s squad, I’d be really confident of playing in the league above.”
Asked whether the result would help Haverhill’s promotion chances, Evans added: “We should be back on track.
“The win brought the morale back up and we’re ready to push on for the rest of the season.”
Haverhill are set to host Shelford V on Saturday (2.30pm).