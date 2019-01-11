High-scoring outing kicks 2019 off for team chasing league glory

Haverhill & District Rugby Club began the year in style, with a high-scoring 41-30 victory over Shelford V in the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West on Saturday.

It was their first match since December 1 and saw the club win their third successive league fixture.

But, with league leaders Mildenhall Red Lodge recording a 93-0 win over Wisbech II on the same day, the club remain narrowly behind in the championship battle.

RUGBY - Haverhill v Mildenhall & Red Lodge..Pictured: Paul Bergin....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (6402393)

Both clubs vying for the top spot have secured eight victories from their 10 outings so far, with Haverhill winning the first of the two league encounters between the two clubs, that share close links, by just one point.

But rivals Shelford IV and St Ives (Midlands) II also remain in fighting distance in the four-horse race to the title.

Haverhill gear up to host third-placed Shelford IV this Saturday (2pm) in a tough match against the stronger of the two Shelford sides in the division. A win is crucial for both sides in their title campaigns, with a loss likely to see them fall off the pace.

Red Lodge, meanwhile, will face ninth-placed Wendens Ambo, who have only been able to fulfil four of their fixtures this term.

But, with both of the teams at the top unbeaten at home this season, it looks like it could come down to the wire, with just one team due to be promoted from each divisional region at the end of the campaign.