Haverhill Borough chairman Gary Boulton has vowed to have a new manager in place in the next two weeks following the shock departure of Scott Hiskey.

Hiskey quit as manager of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club with immediate effect on Sunday, following the side’s 3-2 home loss to Norwich CBS.

Assistant manager Lee Martin, father of first-team player Jack, has agreed to step into the role on an interim basis, and will be at the helm for Saturday’s league trip to Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves (3pm).

Boulton said the announcement came as a ‘complete shock’ to the committee who continued to back the young manager, who moved from Coggeshall United over the summer.

“He has left us on the best of terms,” said Boulton, who became club chairman following a number of significant posts becoming vacant after the club’s ground grading issues and subsequent demotion last season.

“It came as a complete shock to us all, but we understand his reasons and just wish to thank him for his efforts.

“We want to get someone in quickly and, in the next two weeks or so, we will have a new manager.

“The application process is well under way and there has been some very positive interest.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Halstead Town..*Note - No team Sheet*...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (5104169)

“It shows how far the club has come since some dark days this summer and reflects the bright plans we have for our future.

“We still believe we have a role to play in the town and in the future of football in the area.”

Hiskey leaves the club in a lowly 16th position in the league, with three wins, one draw and six losses to his name.

But Boulton said his role was about a lot more than football results, as the club worked to shake off a bitterness over the situation which saw them kicked out of the league’s top flight.

He added: “Scott brought enthusiasm to the role that was much needed, at a time when the club was struggling, and has helped to get the team back in a good place.

“They have found their feet again but the results are not yet reflecting those performances.

Haverhill Rovers v Haverhill Borough.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5104201)

“All of that progress was Scott’s enthusiasm and hard work. We were pleased with how he turned attitudes around; it wasn’t easy.

“But we have to deal with him leaving now – and, of course, note how grateful we are to Lee for offering his help.”

Hiskey’s final match was an unfortunate loss which also saw Rory Bone receive a red card, as they fell to successive 3-2 defeats in all competitions.

Craig Pruden scored in his third consecutive match, with Ryan Swallow netting the team’s other goal.