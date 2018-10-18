Hiskey wants Borough’s quality to shine through in Senior Cup

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Swaffham Town FC..Pictured: Lee Hurkett scores ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4775194)

Scott Hiskey hopes to see Haverhill Borough’s quality shine through when they visit lower-league Grundisburgh in the Suffolk Senior Cup this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

Two divisions separated the sides last season and, while Borough have since dropped down to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Hiskey’s men are certain to be favourites for the first-round tie on Saturday (2.30pm).

Their opponents this weekend are still searching for their first win in 2018/19, as they sit bottom of the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division with only a point so far from their first nine games.

But with a spot in the last 16 up for grabs, and then only three more wins away from a potential showpiece final at Portman Road, Borough boss Hiskey insists he will not be taking them lightly.

“We’re not taking any game lightly,” he said. “We came down through default from the Thurlow Nunn Premier at the end of last season and a lot of teams are after us.

“Playing at that level last season, Haverhill Borough are still one of the teams everyone wants to beat.

“I expect the same thing when we go to Grundisburgh. They’re bottom of their division but they will have a point to prove.

“They will give it a real go and with cup games, if I was a betting man, you can never be sure of what will happen.

“Every game we go into we’ve got to be professional in our approach and I’m sure our quality will shine through.”

Borough saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end at the weekend, as they were edged out 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller against league rivals Swaffham Town in the Buildbase FA Vase first round.

Luis Duarte opened the scoring for Swaffham inside the opening 10 minutes, before Lee Hurkett equalised for Borough with a free-kick from the edge of the box.

The visitors regained their lead just before the break through Joe Jackson, but Borough hit back again five minutes into the second half when Rigers Kabashi side-footed into an empty net, following good work by Craig Pruden.

Alex Vincent edged Swaffham in front again, and a Jackson free-kick put the Norfolk side 4-2 up, before Aaron Forshaw scored from the spot four minutes from time to set up a nervy finish.

“The loss halted our unbeaten run, but there were lots of positives to take from Saturday,” Hiskey said.

“There’s been lots of changes at the club, myself coming in, new players, and it’s took a while to get going, but I think we’re in the right place now.”

Rafal Wozniak (hamstring) is a doubt for Saturday’s encounter, but Matt Staines should return.

Borough visit higher-league Newmarket Town in the League Challenge Cup second round on Tuesday (7.45pm).