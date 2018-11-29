Haverhill Rovers captain Sam Holmes hopes they can make the most of their current position in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, writes Alex Moss.

Mark Lovell’s 85th-minute strike earned Rovers an impressive 1-0 win away at Norwich United last Saturday, with the victory pushing them up three places from 13th to 10th in the table.

And with Suffolk rivals Walsham-le-Willows (5th) set to visit The New Croft this Saturday (3pm), Holmes is looking to finish 2018 on a high by cementing their spot in the top half in the final month of the calendar year.

Haverhill Rovers v Long Melford FC..Sam Holmes Haverhill captain..Picture Mark Westley. (5630370)

“Saturday was a big win for us,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of games in hand on a few of the teams above us, so if we can pick some wins up in them we’ll be well within the top to.

“We’re 10th at the moment, but we could be in the top eight if we win those games in hand.

“That would be nice as that’s not been seen at Rovers at this time around Christmas for a little while.”

Haverhill, Suffolk. Football action from Haverhill Rovers v Heybridge Swifts in the FA Cup. Sam Holmes. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (5629673)

Saturday’s victory at Plantation Park saw Marc Abbott’s men extend their unbeaten run in the Premier Division to three games.

Rovers have picked up 13 points from a possible 18 from their last six league games, that despite still not being at full strength. Injuries and illnesses meant Abbott could only name two players on the bench last weekend.

“We’ve been unlucky,” Holmes said. “But we’ve got good depth in the squad.”