Three stables from the area experienced visits to the winners’ enclosure at Higham on Sunday, to bode well for the next round of the East Anglia point-to-point season which will be hosted by Horseheath.

The Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace is due to take place at Horseheath on Sunday – with the first of six scheduled steeplechase races at 1pm – with 108 entries on the card.

Organisers said that the races will be preceded by children’s pony flat races (12pm), which are ‘always exciting to watch purely for the enthusiasm of the competitors’.

GETTING CLOSER and CHARLIE MARSHALL winners of the Restricted race. Picture: Graham Bishop Photography (30035759)

At the time of going to print, the latest Going Report was Good to Soft/Soft in Places.

Timworth’s Andrew Pennock stable will look to build on the great start to the Waveney Harriers meeting, when Laser Beam and Alice Stevens made late progress to collar Knight Bachelor, the front-runner, and win by two lengths in the Hunt Members Farmers and Subscribers race.

In her first ride for trainer Pennock, Stevens stated that Laser Beam had found his rhythm late in the race; the trainer also confirmed that the 7-year-old had suffered a form of whiplash in his last appearance, when pulled up here, which required subsequent muscular therapy.

One Fine Morning ran well for Shimpling’s Charlie Clover but they could not improve on their winning record as they finished fifth in the Hunt race. Ampton’s Turner stables had two runners on the day in Take To Heart and Quietly but both found the soft conditions difficult to handle.

Meanwhile Newmarket trainer James Owen saddled Steeles Terrace in the race and finished just four lengths behind the winner.

A positive showing for his first run of the season. Owen’s Net D’Ecosse finished a distant fourth in the Conditions race while Fiddler Of Dooney was sent off favourite for the Restricted race but was a faller, three fences from home.

The Owen winner came courtesy of Just Cause with Rupert Stearn in the saddle, who won their fourth race of the season and the 10-year-old is now the leading horse, nationally, for the number of wins achieved in this current campaign.

Nick Wright’s Badlingham-based stable also had a winner with Tekap, partnered by Gina Andrews, in the Open Maiden race in a promising debut for the stable.

