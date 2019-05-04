Bronze medal winning Olympian Caroline Powell has supported Horseheath Horse Trials’ application for a higher grade event at the British Eventing competition.

Powell beat off all competitors in the PwC BE100 Section C category – the highest grade competition currently held at the site – at the trials on April 20/21, as both amateurs and professionals took on the British Eventing (BE) course.

She recorded just 0.4 seconds of a time penalty in the cross country event on Greenacres Special Cavalier as she finished on 27.7 points, ahead of Melissa Joannides and horse Sally Doonaveeragh.

Powell backed the venue’s BE request to introduce a Novice class for April 2020.

“Horseheath has worked tirelessly and produced the most amazing ground for the weather we have had,” she said.

“There is great viewing for all concerned. It would be amazing if they got the opportunity to have higher grades here.”

Currently, Horseheath holds events over BE100, BE90 and BE80 (the number corresponds to the height – in centimetres – of the fences) with dressage, showjumping and cross country elements.

And, with more than 500 competitors taking part across 16 sub-categories, the appetite is there for eventing locally.

Hundon’s Julia Kershaw was the most local winner to the course in the Saffery Champness sponsored BE80 Section O, on Aubain Sheila.

Kershaw, originally from Australia, was taking part in her first BE and her horse’s first one-day event and won the Best Newcomer prize for an impressive round.

Her dressage score of 26 was second lowest while her 0.4 time penalty was strong enough to claim the section win with a 26.4 total.

Horseheath Horse Trials, situated on the Thurlow Estate just four miles west of Haverhill, take place over two days and regularly attracts more than 500 competitors from across the region and beyond.

Horseheath Horse Trials is unique in offering spectators excellent views across the whole XC course from a single vantage point.

Spectators were welcomed on the sunny weekend, with the £5 entry fee per car being donated to the Air Ambulance Service and Maggie’s Centre Cambridge.

The next event will be held on August 10/11.