Haverhill Running Club will tonight host the penultimate Kevin Henry League race, hoping to see a ‘fantastic’ turnout of more than 100 home club runners, illustrating their enthusiasm for the 5km league.

Haverhill have enjoyed a good showing in the league so far, with the women in second after four rounds and the men in third, with the club also lying third overall, by just two points behind Ely.

Ladies captain Hayley Wilson said: “We have our sights set on second place which would be the club’s highest finish to date.

Nicki Davis - first female for Haverhill Running Club at 2019 Steeple Bumpstead 10K. Picture: Paul Brough (14463268)

“We are in a strong third overall and a good turnout for the next two events will only improve this.

“We are really looking forward to our event. We are hoping for more than 100 runners from our club which would be fantastic. We are really proud of how the club supports the series and how our runners of all abilities come and join in.”

The race will be held at The Meadow in Kedington (7.30pm).

Peter Miller - first place for Haverhill Running Club at Steeple Bumpstead 10K. Picture: Paul Brough (14463733)

It is a summer series of six races, contested by members of six running clubs. Two new clubs have also attended three races with a view to joining the league next year.

Haverhill, Cambridge & Coleridge AC, Cambridge Triathlon Club, Newmarket Joggers, Ely Runners and Saffron Striders have been locked in a close league battle this year.

C&C top the standings for both the men and the women with a combined total of 45 points – nine more than second place Ely and 11 more than third place Haverhill.

The club will look to women’s runner Nicki Davis, who has finished in the top five of all four rounds so far, and men’s runner Peter Miller, who has finished in the top five of three rounds, due to unavailability for the Ely race.

Miller led the men to a first team place at the last round hosted by Saffron Striders, finishing in second with new club member Peter Cooke narrowly behind in third and Andy Bell in ninth.

* Meanwhile, Miller set a new 5km PB of 15:45 on Saturday as he finished second at the MK5000 PB Special in Milton Keynes.