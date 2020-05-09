They may not be able to physically meet up but Haverhill Running Club’s Junior section have been celebrating their achievements and growth over their first two years.

Sil Clay started the section up to fill a void that existed for junior athletes in the area to represent their home town.

She said: “It is very unfortunate that it falls under such circumstances but we do have a lot to celebrate.

“We still have, I am proud to say, Juliet, Benji, Charlotte, Angus, Sorren, Jed, Ted, and Isla from the original 10 members we began with.

“We are now at 30 members and that is our maximum capacity.

“We have been building up steadily and getting stronger as a team.

“We finished third in the Friday Five series at our first attempt last year and were looking to go better this year.

“We have had representation at County Cross Country Championships at Culford School, Loughbrough and growing numbers at inter-club cross-country, as well as individual entries in other races.”

The ethos of the section is inclusivity and everyone’s efforts are recognised.

Clay, the lead coach for the section, said: “We are celebrating all achievements, from the ones who go on and challenge top positions in the club 5k races, to the ones who manage to finish a 3k or 5k and do not give up.

“With time the kids have shown some great improvements, achieved by their dedication and commitment which I am so proud of and has come to serve them well in this current climate we are in.”

She thanked the support of fellow coaches and parents and said HRC’s Juniors are still very much active, following training plans and taking part in virtual club challenges.

Club Junior TT Results: 10K: Rupert Tideswell 42mins; 5K: Charlie Noakes 18:42, William Butler 18:53; Charlie Minnette 19:19; Tobin Sari 21:00; Adam Everitt 26:49; 3K: Benji Darken 10:44,

Ben Phillips 10:48; Harry Minnette12:56; Kate Russell 14:20;

Sophie Russell 14:30; Juliet Bigley 14:47; Emily Cutting: 20:16.

