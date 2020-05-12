High demand from its membership to get back out on the course has left officials at Haverhill Golf Club having to introduce nine-hole rounds ahead of re-opening tomorrow (Weds 13).

In order to satisfy the appetite of around 600 members to get back playing, Haverhill's Coupals Road course will be split into two loops of nine holes.

Tee times during peak times, over the weekends, will also be limited to two per member per week as part of the new measures they are introducing on re-opening.

It comes after a seven-week hiatus of the sport due to the coronavirus lockdown.

On Sunday, with further clarification coming on Monday, the UK Government announced that golf will be able to resume – along with other outdoor sports such as tennis – as part of early moves to ease the country's coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Haverhill GC manager Matthew Bacon, who joined the club shortly before the coronavirus lockdown from Costessey Park Golf Club in Norwich, said: "We have had a pretty high volume of calls today and we are pretty high on our capacity for the first few days.

"We would not be able to cope with 18 hole loops at the moment so we have offered two nines so we are able to double the capacity we can accommodate each day."

He said tee-times at peak times are currently having to be restricted to two per member per week to enable more people to take advantage of playing.

Due to the online booking system not yet being able to operate with the new restrictions, which do not allow block bookings, all tee times are currently having to be taken over the phone.

He said when the demand lowers, they would look at re-instating the full 18-hole round.

The club has had to implement a number of measures to meet the necessary health and safety guidelines, all of which can be viewed by clicking here.

Bacon confirmed the clubhouse toilets will be open with a one-way system for entry and exit operating.

None of the usual catering facilities will be operating currently.

He said new memberships are being taken and anyone interested can view details through the club's website and then email admin@haverhillgc.co.uk or phone the club.

