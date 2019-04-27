Humphrey rides into second in Championship standings

West Wratting jockey William Humphrey has climbed to second position in the season’s Pointing East Anglia Novice Men’s Championship standings following the penultimate race at Higham.

The 17-year-old rode Postbridge – trained by mother Sarah – to glory in the Novice Riders race at the Essex and Suffolk meeting on Easter Saturday for his fifth win of the season, but it was the first time Postbridge had won in the point-to-point field.

The result saw Humphrey move above Shimpling’s Charlie Clover into second in the novice championship and now sits third in the overall men’s championship – behind Richard Collinson and Charlie Buckle.

POSTBRIDGE AND WILLIAM HUMPHREY WINNERS OF THE NOVICE RIDERS RACE. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY (9006335)

The race was a match as there was only one other horse declared but rival Chosen Rose – trained by Andrew Pennock – was sent off the odds-on favourite. Postbridge kept in the slipstream of the favourite before moving alongside four fences out and maintained their momentum, to win by a distance from their opponent.

Humphrey’s other representative Local Show – also ridden by William – finished third in the Mixed Open race, in front of one of the largest crowds ever to attend the Higham event..

The winner, Pennock-trained Steeles Terrace, rode off with the £600 first prize winnings as the seven-year-old and rider Collinson swept a comfortable three and a half length victory.

In glorious sunshine, hundreds turned up to watch a hectic day which included pony racing, a side-saddle dash and a popular companion dog show.

And Pennock was the big winner of the day as his stables won a treble from the six runners they took to the races.

With Collinson in the saddle for the three successes, it proved to be a good day for him personally as he is set to retire from race-riding.

Un Huit Huit finally came good in the Open Maiden when the grey beat his only rival Heath King by five lengths.

Bullsempire was the other part of the treble and this came in the Restricted race where no other horse was declared and a ‘walkover’ was the result.

The final fixture of the point-to-point calendar will take place on Sunday, May 5 at Northaw – near Potters Bar, with the Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chase.