Adam Hunt says it has been a positive season for Haverhill & District as they head into their final game still with an outside chance of being crowned champions, writes Alex Moss.

Haverhill (3rd) entertain second-placed St Ives II on Saturday (3pm), with both sides locked on the same amount of points and trailing Eastern Counties League Greene King 2 West leaders Shelford IV by five points.

A bonus-point win for St Ives would put them top on points difference, while Haverhill would need to overturn a 21-point gap in points difference from the table toppers, and pick up maximum points, to move to the summit.

Regardless of either of those outcomes happening, though, Shelford would clinch the title with just a point from their final game at home to St Neots II the following weekend.

Wherever Haverhill finish in the final standings, it has been a season of progress at the Castle Playing Fields club, who in 2017/18 were relegated from Division 1 West with 14 defeats from 14 games.

“It has been a positive year for Haverhill,” captain Hunt said.

“You can only look at the positives; it’s been a lot better than the year we had last year. We’ve beaten Mildenhall home and away and we’ve beaten both of the Shelford sides away.

“It’s going to be exciting stuff on Saturday. We want to finish the season on a high, and if we beat St Ives then we’ve got second.

“I don’t think we’ll catch top spot now, but we’re still playing for our position in the league.

“St Ives gave us a bit of a beating at their place earlier in the season, so we want to get one back on them.”

After being handed a walkover win against St Neots a fortnight ago, Haverhill returned to action at the weekend with a trip to second-from-bottom Wendens Ambo.

A 36-22 win for the visitors meant Haverhill moved level on points with St Ives, in second, who did not have a game, and leaves the battle for top spot mathematically a three-horse race going into this weekend.

“They borrowed six players from Mildenhall, and we went over with 15 players, so we managed to get the game on,” Hunt said.

“I was still out injured with my shoulder on Saturday, but I’ll definitely be playing the last game of the season.

“As I look after the fixtures, it’s been a nightmare at times with all the call-offs we’ve had this season.

“It would be handy (to be promoted) but we would have to probably train twice a week. It would be a lot more commitment.”