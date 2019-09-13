Despite a season-best knock of 82 from former club captain Adam Dellar, Haverhill were condemned to fall to their seventh successive league defeat in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

Halstead (233-6) claimed a four wicket win over a visiting Haverhill (231-9) on Saturday to secure their own status in the division, while ensuring Haverhill’s eighth position remains in sight, with one fixture remaining of the 2019 season.

Haverhill, meanwhile, are now unable to finish higher than eighth, as they lie 30 points adrift of seventh-placed Mistley, with a maximum of 20 points on offer from the final weekend.

Halstead CC, Essex (233-6) beat Haverhill CC (231-9) by 4 wickets. Captain Anthony Phillips walks as Halstead celebrate his wicket. Picture: Roger Cuthbert (16318678)

They will travel to Woolpit on Saturday (12pm), hoping to overturn a winless run that stretches back to July 13 – seven defeats and a cancellation.

Their opposition, who sit a place below in the league standings, have themselves experienced a difficult run to the end of the season and have not tasted victory in their last four outings.

Although defeated in their last, Haverhill will be buoyed by their better performance at the crease; pushing the scoreboard over the 200 mark and making Halstead work for the victory.

Winning the toss, Haverhill elected to bat, with Sam Hartshorn (19) and Joey Kettle (6) combining for a 30-run opening wicket stand.

But the loss of captain Anthony Phillips (5) and Sam Charlton (7) cheaply left their inning’s teetering at 78-4.

But a consistent knock of 82 off 122 balls for Dellar, helped by solid defence from Dan Pass (25) at the other end, put up a crucial 60-run fifth wicket partnership to push the score on.

But Pass’ wicket left work still to do, and it was Tom Baker who responded to the call, linking up with Dellar for their own 53-run partnership as he hit a 30-run knock of a run-a-ball.

Haverhill ran out of overs, shortly before losing all their wickets, as they set a target of 231-9.

In reply, Haverhill found wickets hard to come by as opener Harry Pritchard (86) and Joe Morris (58) top scored. Harry Harding proved the pick of the visiting bowlers with 3-37. Oliver North, Pass and Phillips each took a wicket.