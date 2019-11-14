Isobel McGerty announced her debut on the national table tennis scene in impressive fashion in the British Table Tennis Leagues, as she maintained a 100 percent win record for Wensum Table Tennis Club.

The 14-year-old from Hundon took part in the senior and junior leagues for the first time, returning with a strong winning record from her first round of matches.

The Samuel Ward Academy student helped Wensum, based in Norwich, in Division Five of the Women’s League to a top of the table position as she remained unbeaten in her eight encounters; she was one of the very few to enjoy 100 percent records among the more than 150 competitors involved.

Hundon's Isobel McGerty with (L-R) Saskia Key (Kent), Ella Barnard (Norfolk), Isabelle Lacorte (Herts). (21189660)

McGerty also competed for Brittania club, based in Ipswich, in Division Three of the Girls (under-18) League, returning an 8-2 winning record from the opening matches.

Dad Paul McGerty said: “They’re top on points difference and favourite to win the title and get promoted, but Isobel was the only one on the team to get 100 percent.

“She’s very proud of that – she’s only been training seriously for the last two years of so.

“Three wins and two draws is a good start, and they are ready to do it all again in January.”

The league season is split into two sessions of five rounds each, with the second set of matches to be played in January. Wensum are in first after taking part in the first half of the season in Wolverhampton last month while the first half of Brittania’s season was played at Derby Velodrome over the first weekend in November.

Brittania are fourth (of six) in the youth league after two wins and three defeats overall.

McGerty is following in the family tradition of playing table tennis, with sister Holly, 19, dad Paul and grandad Terry all involved in the sport.

A club was started in Hundon for her dad and friends and it, in turn, has sparked the passions of the younger generation.

“Holly showed an interest and then I started playing again and now Isobel wanted to beat Holly,” he said. “Although she’s beaten us both now.

“She really is very good – she’s ranked 15th at U15 level at the moment and is the current Suffolk U18 Champion.

“Hopefully she will break into the top 10 in U15s in the next year, and hopefully by Christmas, she’s on course for it.”