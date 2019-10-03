Impressive start to target of promotion with two big wins

The message at Haverhill Rugby Club is simple: ‘This is the season for promotion’.

And the team seem to have instantly taken it on board, posting 130 points from their first two league matches, while conceding just 10.

Haverhill beat Sawston by an impressive 74-0 away on Saturday in their second game in the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West season, scoring 12 tries (seven converted).

Rugby Haverhill & District v St Ives II Picture Mark Westley. (18220119)

But new captain Zac Evans said the league had been restructured and, rather than award any bonus points this season, the league winners would be determined on win percentage, meaning the winning margin was less important than ever before.

Their fixtures are also irregular, with the team not due to play another league match until October 26.

Instead, they have set up an away friendly against Diss III at Mackenders on Saturday (3pm).

“It’s a bit of a shame,” the 22-year-old flanker, who was previously a part of the Bury St Edmunds set-up, said.

“When you put more than 100 points up in your first two games, you deserve more than just a win.

“We want to keep the momentum going after a result and performance like that but we don’t play again for a month.

“So the league has sort of put the onus on us to arrange friendlies if we want to play.

“Even we were a little surprised to put 74 points past Sawston – I think they’ve linked up with Cambourne this season – they’re normally a tough side to face anyway, so we expected it to be really difficult.

“We just played really well, dominated them – we probably took too long to get going in the first game but we came out firing on Saturday and showed how strong we can be.

“12 tries is definitely something to celebrate.

“But it also shows we are already ready for the next level and this season is all about pushing up into Division One, there’s too many teams not at the same standard at this level.

“I think it probably would help to split the league and have a third tier, we just want to play rugby regularly and that’s not always possible with some of the clubs struggling to raise sides and a really inconsistent fixture calendar.

“So this year really is about going up, and so far, so good.”

Both Will Levett and Adam Hunt – last season’s captain – scored three tries each with two for George Self. Matt Brown, Louis Willett, Alex Topper and Hamish Stewart also scored while Levett (3) and Hunt (4) shared the conversion spoils.