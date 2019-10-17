Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin believes an injury list almost as long as his arm is behind the run of bad form that has seen the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side pick up just a draw from their last eight outings.

Borough lost by a solitary goal at Framlingham Town on Saturday, a club in their first season back at Step 6 after last year’s foray in the Premier Division, despite a penalty opportunity to level it up.

But Habbin said the impact of missing six or seven of his first team players, including former professional Dan Gleeson who has been struggling since the Hadleigh United defeat on September 14, could not be ignored.

Hadleigh United v Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Haverhill's Daniel Gleeson goes off injured.. (19377459)

The potential return of up to four players for this Saturday’s visit from Great Yarmouth Town (3pm) was the spark Habbin hoped would be needed to put an end to their winless run.

He said: “We hope to have at least four of our six or seven injured players back involved and that’s really what we need to get out of our bad run.

“We know we have not been at our best, it’s been so frustrating, we are getting the chances but we need to be sharper in front of goal and take your chances when they come.

Haverhill Borough v Fakenham - Martin Hammond and Guy Habbin.Pic - Richard Marsham. (19377418)

“And going ahead can make all the difference too.”

That was exactly the opposite of what happened at Framlingham, with Borough conceding early on to spend the remainder of the game chasing the equaliser.

The defeat saw them also drop to 18th position in the table, tied on seven league points with 19th-placed Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves, their next opposition following the Yarmouth game.

But they have a game in hand over all the teams around them, and are just two wins from a mid-table position.

Habbin said: “It’s been a tough spell for us and our luck is down – as a coach you are inclined to believe you create your own luck, but we have had an injury list that has just been getting longer and longer, and I can’t blame anyone for that.

“We haven’t been able to put out a full strength squad since possibly the second game of the season, and those injury problems have kept piling up.

“I don’t think we’re in trouble, despite our league position; things will improve soon.

“It’s not about the next couple of weeks or targeting a specific must-win match, I’m looking at the long-term view of who we have played and who we have lost to as the gauge of where we are.

“We have played most of the teams

Continued on page 44