Iron fist on show in debut

Former Castle Manor pupil Finley Iron made his CUFC debut in 2018/19 season, pictured on loan in early season spell at St Neots. Picture credit: Claire Howes (4821716)

“It’s made my dream to play at the highest level achievable like never before – it’s not just a dream any more but reality.”

The reaction of 18-year-old goalkeeper Finley Iron to making his professional debut between the sticks – for Sky Bet League Two side Cambridge United in their 4-0 hammering of Southampton U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy last week – was one of quiet disbelief, writes Hannah Dolman.

The debut performance saw him make a number of saves to help the side to a big win.

The former Castle Manor pupil was still ‘buzzing’ a week later, glowing from the ‘very proud moment’ for him and his family.

“It was massive to get that chance to play my first game for them,” he said. “I have worked hard for this all my life, it has been my aim from at least eight-years-old.

“And getting that first taste has driven me on, it’s made me realise that I am so close to achieving what I’ve wanted since I first started playing, and I’m still young, I still have time to learn and improve.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do was play at the highest level and it’s amazing to have taken a massive step towards playing professionally. And getting a clean sheet on my debut was incredible, that was just the icing on the cake of an amazing experience.”

Iron discovered his passion for the game in the youth set-up of current Kershaw Premier League champions West Wratting before being scouted by Cambridge United at just nine-years-old.

“It was very special to make my debut for the club I’ve been at since I was a little boy,” he said.

“It means that much to me that I have worked hard year after year and finally earned that chance – I just hope it’s the first of many more.”

The player, who spent the early part of the season with non-league St Neots Town FC, said he hopes he can one day be a shining example for young players in the area – as it ‘shows anything can happen with hard work and dedication’.